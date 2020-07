Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning contemporary home in a convenient and desirable Rosslyn location. The height of easy living, with super sleek kitchen, dramatic wood floors, a spacious master bedroom suite and 2 more bedrooms up. Entertain in fashion, enjoy cooking using the high-end appliances, use the basement space for an office, appreciate this beautiful springtime weather from the backyard patio. Tons of storage space. Available for rent immediately, call for details.