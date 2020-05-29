All apartments in Arlington
1505 N COLONIAL TERRACE
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:55 AM

1505 N COLONIAL TERRACE

1505 North Colonial Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1505 North Colonial Terrace, Arlington, VA 22209
North Rosslyn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
courtyard
Gorgeous Brick Townhome Community! Fantastic touches of upgrades throughout make this unit feel like one of kind! Wood floors throughout most of the townhome, fully equipped kitchen with beautiful granite counters and an island, eat in space off the kitchen overlooks the courtyard, shutters instead of blinds in main rooms, bonus loft area perfect for an office or game space, huge master suite with high sloping ceiling and double sinks in the master bath with large tub and separate shower (tub is currently non-functional), spacious additional bedrooms, cute fenced-in courtyard in the rear, large rec room offers a great space for entertainment or working out. The fireplace is decorative.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 N COLONIAL TERRACE have any available units?
1505 N COLONIAL TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 N COLONIAL TERRACE have?
Some of 1505 N COLONIAL TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 N COLONIAL TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
1505 N COLONIAL TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 N COLONIAL TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 1505 N COLONIAL TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1505 N COLONIAL TERRACE offer parking?
No, 1505 N COLONIAL TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 1505 N COLONIAL TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1505 N COLONIAL TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 N COLONIAL TERRACE have a pool?
No, 1505 N COLONIAL TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 1505 N COLONIAL TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 1505 N COLONIAL TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 N COLONIAL TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 N COLONIAL TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
