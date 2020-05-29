1505 N COLONIAL TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

Gorgeous Brick Townhome Community! Fantastic touches of upgrades throughout make this unit feel like one of kind! Wood floors throughout most of the townhome, fully equipped kitchen with beautiful granite counters and an island, eat in space off the kitchen overlooks the courtyard, shutters instead of blinds in main rooms, bonus loft area perfect for an office or game space, huge master suite with high sloping ceiling and double sinks in the master bath with large tub and separate shower (tub is currently non-functional), spacious additional bedrooms, cute fenced-in courtyard in the rear, large rec room offers a great space for entertainment or working out. The fireplace is decorative.