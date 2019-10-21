1501 S Edgewood St #566

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

3BR End-Unit Brick Townhome in Arlington Village - FRESHLY PAINTED! Charming End-unit 3BR townhome-condo hybrid in sought-after historic Arlington Village! Upslope from the creek with view of the ravine and trees*Hardwood floors through main & upper level*Spacious bedrooms*Extra Storage*Sunny kitchen with water filtration & lots of cabinetry for storage*Laundry Rm w/energy efficient Washer & Dryer*So close to pool, tennis & public transportation*EASY commute to DC! *Amazon HQ2 less than 3 miles! Weekend Farmer's Market is just steps away**AVAILABLE 4.7.2020*VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/6871b54a-c37b-4a66-bc54-81590a445f5c



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935



