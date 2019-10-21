All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1501 S Edgewood St #566.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1501 S Edgewood St #566
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

1501 S Edgewood St #566

1501 South Edgewood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Columbia Heights South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1501 South Edgewood Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights South

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
3BR End-Unit Brick Townhome in Arlington Village - FRESHLY PAINTED! Charming End-unit 3BR townhome-condo hybrid in sought-after historic Arlington Village! Upslope from the creek with view of the ravine and trees*Hardwood floors through main & upper level*Spacious bedrooms*Extra Storage*Sunny kitchen with water filtration & lots of cabinetry for storage*Laundry Rm w/energy efficient Washer & Dryer*So close to pool, tennis & public transportation*EASY commute to DC! *Amazon HQ2 less than 3 miles! Weekend Farmer's Market is just steps away**AVAILABLE 4.7.2020*VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/6871b54a-c37b-4a66-bc54-81590a445f5c

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935

(RLNE5649323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 S Edgewood St #566 have any available units?
1501 S Edgewood St #566 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 S Edgewood St #566 have?
Some of 1501 S Edgewood St #566's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 S Edgewood St #566 currently offering any rent specials?
1501 S Edgewood St #566 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 S Edgewood St #566 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 S Edgewood St #566 is pet friendly.
Does 1501 S Edgewood St #566 offer parking?
No, 1501 S Edgewood St #566 does not offer parking.
Does 1501 S Edgewood St #566 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1501 S Edgewood St #566 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 S Edgewood St #566 have a pool?
Yes, 1501 S Edgewood St #566 has a pool.
Does 1501 S Edgewood St #566 have accessible units?
No, 1501 S Edgewood St #566 does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 S Edgewood St #566 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1501 S Edgewood St #566 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison at Ballston Station
4400 4th Street N
Arlington, VA 22203
The Prime at Arlington Courthouse
1415 N Taft St
Arlington, VA 22201
Lofts 590
590 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Courtland Towers
1200 N Veitch St
Arlington, VA 22201
Latitude
3601 N Fairfax Dr
Arlington, VA 22201
Zoso Flats
1025 N Fillmore St
Arlington, VA 22201
Arbor Heights
5203 8th Road South
Arlington, VA 22204
The Taylor
1660 North 21st Road
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University