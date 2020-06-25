All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1410 N Scott St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1410 N Scott St
Last updated October 10 2019 at 8:54 AM

1410 N Scott St

1410 N Scott St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1410 N Scott St, Arlington, VA 22201
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bed 2 bath near Courthouse metro, close to DC

Lease details
- Rent : $2881
- Lease dates: You start paying rent from Oct. Get possession from Sept 25. Lease end date is March 9, 2020; extensible after that
- Can be shared by up-to 4 people

Neighborhood description:

- Safe walk friendly neighborhood near the Arlington courthouse.
- 5 minute walk to Courthouse metro, Courthouse mall and plenty of restaurants, coffee shops and bars
- 15 minute walk/ 5 min drive to Rosslyn metro, Target, Safeway and Whole foods/ Clarendon mall.
- 10-15 minutes Uber to Georgetown/ Dupont Circle/ National mall/ Pentagon City / Crystal City.

Apartment description:
- 1131 sqft 2 Bed, 2 Bath w/ sunroom and balcony
- Beautiful sunroom allowing for plenty of natural light.
- Kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and modern cabinetry.
- In unit full-size washer and dryer.
- Heat / AC with Nest Thermostat installed
- 2 walk-in closets.
- One balcony attached to master bedroom.
- Friendly concierge and maintenance staff.
- Pet friendly community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 N Scott St have any available units?
1410 N Scott St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 N Scott St have?
Some of 1410 N Scott St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 N Scott St currently offering any rent specials?
1410 N Scott St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 N Scott St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1410 N Scott St is pet friendly.
Does 1410 N Scott St offer parking?
No, 1410 N Scott St does not offer parking.
Does 1410 N Scott St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1410 N Scott St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 N Scott St have a pool?
No, 1410 N Scott St does not have a pool.
Does 1410 N Scott St have accessible units?
No, 1410 N Scott St does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 N Scott St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 N Scott St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Thomas Place
461 North Thomas Street
Arlington, VA 22203
The Prime at Arlington Courthouse
1415 N Taft St
Arlington, VA 22201
Altaire
400 Army Navy Drive
Arlington, VA 22202
Garfield Park
925 N Garfield St
Arlington, VA 22201
Gates of Ballston
4108 4th St N
Arlington, VA 22203
The Beacon Clarendon
1128 N Irving St
Arlington, VA 22201
The Shell
870 South Greenbrier Street
Arlington, VA 22204
Gables Pointe 14
1353 North Rolfe Street
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University