1410 N Scott St

Amenities
2 bed 2 bath near Courthouse metro, close to DC
Lease details
- Rent : $2881
- Lease dates: You start paying rent from Oct. Get possession from Sept 25. Lease end date is March 9, 2020; extensible after that
- Can be shared by up-to 4 people
Neighborhood description:
- Safe walk friendly neighborhood near the Arlington courthouse.
- 5 minute walk to Courthouse metro, Courthouse mall and plenty of restaurants, coffee shops and bars
- 15 minute walk/ 5 min drive to Rosslyn metro, Target, Safeway and Whole foods/ Clarendon mall.
- 10-15 minutes Uber to Georgetown/ Dupont Circle/ National mall/ Pentagon City / Crystal City.
Apartment description:
- 1131 sqft 2 Bed, 2 Bath w/ sunroom and balcony
- Beautiful sunroom allowing for plenty of natural light.
- Kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and modern cabinetry.
- In unit full-size washer and dryer.
- Heat / AC with Nest Thermostat installed
- 2 walk-in closets.
- One balcony attached to master bedroom.
- Friendly concierge and maintenance staff.
- Pet friendly community