1410 N Scott St

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar concierge cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bed 2 bath near Courthouse metro, close to DC



Lease details

- Rent : $2881

- Lease dates: You start paying rent from Oct. Get possession from Sept 25. Lease end date is March 9, 2020; extensible after that

- Can be shared by up-to 4 people



Neighborhood description:



- Safe walk friendly neighborhood near the Arlington courthouse.

- 5 minute walk to Courthouse metro, Courthouse mall and plenty of restaurants, coffee shops and bars

- 15 minute walk/ 5 min drive to Rosslyn metro, Target, Safeway and Whole foods/ Clarendon mall.

- 10-15 minutes Uber to Georgetown/ Dupont Circle/ National mall/ Pentagon City / Crystal City.



Apartment description:

- 1131 sqft 2 Bed, 2 Bath w/ sunroom and balcony

- Beautiful sunroom allowing for plenty of natural light.

- Kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and modern cabinetry.

- In unit full-size washer and dryer.

- Heat / AC with Nest Thermostat installed

- 2 walk-in closets.

- One balcony attached to master bedroom.

- Friendly concierge and maintenance staff.

- Pet friendly community