1409 Monroe Street North East

Amenities
Make this Brookland beauty your residence. Located walking distance to Catholic University, Trinity University, and Brookland Metro. A short ride to Howard University as well. Two bedroom basement apartment historic charm and a spacious layout make this home shine! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Furnished upon request. Located a few blocks from the Brookland Metro (red line). Take advantage of living a short walk to the newly developed Brookland district that features BusBoys &amp; Poets, &amp; Pizza, Barnes &amp; Nobel, Yes!Organic Market and DancePlace Arts Center. Make your appointment today before the home is rented! Pets on case-by-case basis.