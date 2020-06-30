All apartments in Arlington
Location

1409 North Monroe Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Make this Brookland beauty your residence. Located walking distance to Catholic University, Trinity University, and Brookland Metro. A short ride to Howard University as well. Two bedroom basement apartment historic charm and a spacious layout make this home shine! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Furnished upon request. Located a few blocks from the Brookland Metro (red line). Take advantage of living a short walk to the newly developed Brookland district that features BusBoys &amp;amp; Poets, &amp;amp; Pizza, Barnes &amp;amp; Nobel, Yes!Organic Market and DancePlace Arts Center. Make your appointment today before the home is rented! Pets on case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Monroe Street North East have any available units?
1409 Monroe Street North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1409 Monroe Street North East currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Monroe Street North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Monroe Street North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 1409 Monroe Street North East is pet friendly.
Does 1409 Monroe Street North East offer parking?
No, 1409 Monroe Street North East does not offer parking.
Does 1409 Monroe Street North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 Monroe Street North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Monroe Street North East have a pool?
No, 1409 Monroe Street North East does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Monroe Street North East have accessible units?
No, 1409 Monroe Street North East does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Monroe Street North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1409 Monroe Street North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1409 Monroe Street North East have units with air conditioning?
No, 1409 Monroe Street North East does not have units with air conditioning.

