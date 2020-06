Amenities

pet friendly all utils included parking extra storage

Location, location, location! Professionally managed one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit in Rosslyn Heights. Less than one mile walk to Rosslyn, Courthouse and Arlington Cemetery metro stations. D.C., Fort Meyer, and all major access routes at your doorstep. Common laundry. Unassigned parking. All utilities included plus additional storage unit. Available for immediate move-in. Pets case-by-case.