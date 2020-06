Amenities

Looking for a great value in North Arlington?? Look no further. This very nice, large brick colonial with a finished lower level in sought after Westover features four bedrooms, three full baths, two gas fireplaces and one great location! Super convenient, just minutes to Ballston, Metro, 66, and shopping/restaurants. Abundant closets and plenty of storage space. No more than TWO incomes to qualify. No smoking. Pets case-by-case.