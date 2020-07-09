1330 S. QUINN STREET

Amenities

Three level, 3 bedroom 3 and a half bath townhome style condominium in the heart of Arlington. Recently delivered in 2017 and built by Craftmark Homes, this exquisite home has it all. Stone and Brick exteriors w/Hardyplank panels. Luxurious interior finishes to include quartz counters, wide plank hardwood flooring, gas cooking w/ventilated exhaust systems, energy star rated stainless steel appliances, recess lighting throughout home, huge walk-in closets and two parking spaces. You are literally steps away from the Pentagon, and only a few minutes more from Washington DC. Unbeatable location. Rare opportunity to live in one of the fastest selling and sought after Townhome Communities in Arlington. Available for immediate move in.