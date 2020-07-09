All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1330 S. QUINN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1330 S. QUINN STREET
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:37 AM

1330 S. QUINN STREET

1330 South Quinn Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1330 South Quinn Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Arlington Views

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Three level, 3 bedroom 3 and a half bath townhome style condominium in the heart of Arlington. Recently delivered in 2017 and built by Craftmark Homes, this exquisite home has it all. Stone and Brick exteriors w/Hardyplank panels. Luxurious interior finishes to include quartz counters, wide plank hardwood flooring, gas cooking w/ventilated exhaust systems, energy star rated stainless steel appliances, recess lighting throughout home, huge walk-in closets and two parking spaces. You are literally steps away from the Pentagon, and only a few minutes more from Washington DC. Unbeatable location. Rare opportunity to live in one of the fastest selling and sought after Townhome Communities in Arlington. Available for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 S. QUINN STREET have any available units?
1330 S. QUINN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1330 S. QUINN STREET have?
Some of 1330 S. QUINN STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 S. QUINN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1330 S. QUINN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 S. QUINN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1330 S. QUINN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1330 S. QUINN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1330 S. QUINN STREET offers parking.
Does 1330 S. QUINN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1330 S. QUINN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 S. QUINN STREET have a pool?
No, 1330 S. QUINN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1330 S. QUINN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1330 S. QUINN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 S. QUINN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1330 S. QUINN STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables 12 Twenty One
1221 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209
vPoint Apartments
1210 N Highland St
Arlington, VA 22201
Alister Arlington Ridge
2400 S Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22206
Henderson Park
4301 N Henderson Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
Meridian at Ballston Commons
900 N Stuart St
Arlington, VA 22203
Acadia at Metropolitan Park
575 12th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22202
Arbor Heights
5203 8th Road South
Arlington, VA 22204
Camden Potomac Yard
3535 S Ball St
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University