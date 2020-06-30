All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1330 12th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1330 12th St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

1330 12th St

1330 12th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1330 12th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Arlington Views

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
Rare Offering: Fully Furnished with high quality furniture and appliances located in Historic Leesburg walking distance to shops, restaurants, breweries, bars and nightlife. Loudouns Best Wineries all within 10-20 minutes as well. W&OD; Bike trail taking you from Western Loudoun to DC- .5 mile from property. 35 minutes to DC-20 minutes to Dulles and 35 minutes to DCA. Toll Road Access to avoid traffic- 1 mile from house. There is also a recreational club with indoor and outdoor pools, indoor/outdoors tennis, indoor basketball, full gym, exercise classes and walking trails- all within walking distance of the house(5 minutes).

Property is over a .25 acres with 1 one car garage, large backyard, patio area with large commercial grade grill and covered front porch with chairs and table.

Home is fully furnished with newer high quality furnishings and beds. Appliances are Viking, Dacor and Miele. Appliances include Miele Built Coffee/Cappuccino/Espresso Maker, Uline Wine Center, French Door Fridge, Viking Range/Oven, Dacor Secondary Oven, Dacor Convection Microwave and Bosch DW. Secondary Fridge in the Basement as well.

This 1920s fully restored bungalow has 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and one fully equipped office. There are two plasma tvs and wireless internet throughout home. Built in surround sound as well in main TV area. Master bath has original full restored clawfoot tub and separate shower with steam. Secondary bath has stand up shower.
Miele Washer and Dryer located in Basement.

This is a one of a kind offering due to location and quality of renovation, furnishings and equipment throughout home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 12th St have any available units?
1330 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1330 12th St have?
Some of 1330 12th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
1330 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 12th St pet-friendly?
No, 1330 12th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1330 12th St offer parking?
Yes, 1330 12th St offers parking.
Does 1330 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1330 12th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 12th St have a pool?
Yes, 1330 12th St has a pool.
Does 1330 12th St have accessible units?
No, 1330 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 12th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1330 12th St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Tower
818 N Quincy St
Arlington, VA 22203
Gables 12 Twenty One
1221 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209
Crystal Flats
505 18th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Randolph Towers
4001 North 9th St
Arlington, VA 22203
Crystal Plaza
2111 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Arlington, VA 22202
Central Place
1800 N Lynn St
Arlington, VA 22209
672 Flats
672 North Glebe Road
Arlington, VA 22203
Park Georgetown
2100 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University