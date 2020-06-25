All apartments in Arlington
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:24 PM

1329 LYNNBROOK DRIVE

1329 North Lynnbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1329 North Lynnbrook Drive, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great Rental Opportunity. Location Location Location! Spacious & Updated town-home on a quiet street just steps to the heart of Arlington! Commuters Dream few blocks to Virginia Sq & Clarendon metro, easy access Rte 66, Spout Run & more! Feels like a single family home with 3 finished levels, Hardwoods, 4 beds & 3 updated full baths! Gorgeous kitchen w/ new cabinets, SS app & granite! Large DR & LR, Private rear patio & 1 rear parking spot, ample street parking, Lower level offers a great room with built ins, new full bath & loads of storage, workshop plus walk-out. Lawn maintenance included in the rent! Weichert online application only. Up to 3 yr lease ok! Contact listing agent for information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1329 LYNNBROOK DRIVE have any available units?
1329 LYNNBROOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1329 LYNNBROOK DRIVE have?
Some of 1329 LYNNBROOK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1329 LYNNBROOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1329 LYNNBROOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1329 LYNNBROOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1329 LYNNBROOK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1329 LYNNBROOK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1329 LYNNBROOK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1329 LYNNBROOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1329 LYNNBROOK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1329 LYNNBROOK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1329 LYNNBROOK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1329 LYNNBROOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1329 LYNNBROOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1329 LYNNBROOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1329 LYNNBROOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

