1321 N ADAMS COURT

Beautiful one bedroom one bathroom condo located in the heart of Clarendon - Courthouse. Unit faces the pool and is filled with light! Open floor plan, gas fireplace in living room, in unit washer and dryer. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, gas cooking and breakfast bar. One reserved garage parking space is included with rental and additional guest parking is conveniently located near the condo. Courthouse Hill is a peaceful community with easy access to DC, the entire metro area and located close to everything you need... Less than a five minute walk to the Court House Metro station. Walk Score 95! Non-refundable one-time move-in fee of $400.