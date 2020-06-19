All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:09 AM

1321 N ADAMS COURT

1321 North Adams Court · (703) 528-2288
Location

1321 North Adams Court, Arlington, VA 22201
Clarendon - Courthouse

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Beautiful one bedroom one bathroom condo located in the heart of Clarendon - Courthouse. Unit faces the pool and is filled with light! Open floor plan, gas fireplace in living room, in unit washer and dryer. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, gas cooking and breakfast bar. One reserved garage parking space is included with rental and additional guest parking is conveniently located near the condo. Courthouse Hill is a peaceful community with easy access to DC, the entire metro area and located close to everything you need... Less than a five minute walk to the Court House Metro station. Walk Score 95! Non-refundable one-time move-in fee of $400.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 N ADAMS COURT have any available units?
1321 N ADAMS COURT has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1321 N ADAMS COURT have?
Some of 1321 N ADAMS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 N ADAMS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1321 N ADAMS COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 N ADAMS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1321 N ADAMS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1321 N ADAMS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1321 N ADAMS COURT does offer parking.
Does 1321 N ADAMS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1321 N ADAMS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 N ADAMS COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1321 N ADAMS COURT has a pool.
Does 1321 N ADAMS COURT have accessible units?
No, 1321 N ADAMS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 N ADAMS COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1321 N ADAMS COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
