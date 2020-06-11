All apartments in Arlington
Last updated August 20 2019 at 8:51 AM

1319 South Fair Street

1319 South Fair Street · No Longer Available
Location

1319 South Fair Street, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
dogs allowed
internet access
lobby
pet friendly
Fully Renovated SUNNY with spectacular view , 2-BedRoom, 2-FullBath CONDO, on 10th floor Corner Unit ,gym elevator-accessible, Fully Sheltered from Noise. Includes Two Reserved Parking Slots, located right on lobby level 4th row from the entrance door. Entrance. 2 storage bin.
Available from late Aug. for lease, one-year (or longer). in a convenient, gated complex -- minutes walk to McLean Metro (Silver Line) and to bus services. Also close by to the vast Tysons Corner Shopping Mall, Supermarkets (Safeway, Harris Teether), Wolf Trap Park, I-495 Beltway, I-66, Dulles Airport Access Route, and major arteries, e.g. Dolly Madison Blvd.(rt. 123), Leesburg Pike (rt. 7), George Wash. Memorial Parkway, etc., to DC and to North, East, West and South.

9ft. ceiling and hardwood flooring throughout, Crown Molding throughout, ample size bedrooms (master bedroom has walk-in closet. Also, a living section/room, and its adjacent dining section, Double sized balcony (like a patio - seats 3/4 & chat, or relax viewing the blue sky, the greenery of tall trees, bushes and the garden lawn

The fairly specious kitchen has quite modern stainless steel appliances, incl. microwave unit over the range, and granite counter-top. Full-size washing machine and dryer are located in the the kitchen.

Air conditioning and gas heating, and the major appliances,Connections to TV, Internet, etc. are readily available.
The complex also offers a well-equipped party room.
All Utilities (water, gas , electric and Garbage Disposal) are included in the rental fee
For a tour of the unit and/or of the ambient
For any other information, please contact
SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY. No Smoking. No Cats/Dogs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 South Fair Street have any available units?
1319 South Fair Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1319 South Fair Street have?
Some of 1319 South Fair Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1319 South Fair Street currently offering any rent specials?
1319 South Fair Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 South Fair Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1319 South Fair Street is pet friendly.
Does 1319 South Fair Street offer parking?
Yes, 1319 South Fair Street offers parking.
Does 1319 South Fair Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1319 South Fair Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 South Fair Street have a pool?
No, 1319 South Fair Street does not have a pool.
Does 1319 South Fair Street have accessible units?
No, 1319 South Fair Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 South Fair Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1319 South Fair Street does not have units with dishwashers.
