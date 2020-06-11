1319 South Fair Street

Amenities

Fully Renovated SUNNY with spectacular view , 2-BedRoom, 2-FullBath CONDO, on 10th floor Corner Unit ,gym elevator-accessible, Fully Sheltered from Noise. Includes Two Reserved Parking Slots, located right on lobby level 4th row from the entrance door. Entrance. 2 storage bin.

Available from late Aug. for lease, one-year (or longer). in a convenient, gated complex -- minutes walk to McLean Metro (Silver Line) and to bus services. Also close by to the vast Tysons Corner Shopping Mall, Supermarkets (Safeway, Harris Teether), Wolf Trap Park, I-495 Beltway, I-66, Dulles Airport Access Route, and major arteries, e.g. Dolly Madison Blvd.(rt. 123), Leesburg Pike (rt. 7), George Wash. Memorial Parkway, etc., to DC and to North, East, West and South.



9ft. ceiling and hardwood flooring throughout, Crown Molding throughout, ample size bedrooms (master bedroom has walk-in closet. Also, a living section/room, and its adjacent dining section, Double sized balcony (like a patio - seats 3/4 & chat, or relax viewing the blue sky, the greenery of tall trees, bushes and the garden lawn



The fairly specious kitchen has quite modern stainless steel appliances, incl. microwave unit over the range, and granite counter-top. Full-size washing machine and dryer are located in the the kitchen.



Air conditioning and gas heating, and the major appliances,Connections to TV, Internet, etc. are readily available.

The complex also offers a well-equipped party room.

All Utilities (water, gas , electric and Garbage Disposal) are included in the rental fee

SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY. No Smoking. No Cats/Dogs