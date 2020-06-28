All apartments in Arlington
Location

1311 20th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Arlington Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Deposit: $100

Apartment Features

- Blinds Included on All Windows
- Coat Closets
- Comtemporary Floorplans
- Continuous Cleaning Ovens
- Designer oak Cabinetry
- Energy Efficient Dishwashers
- Enormous Closets
- Expansive Breakfast Bars
- Frost-Free Refridgerator with Ice Maker
- Garbage Disposals
- Gas Ffireplaces with Mantels Available
- Loft Apts Available, Cable Ready Hookup
- Plush Wall to Wall Carpeting
- Private Patios and Balconies
- Roomate Floor plans with Equal Bedrooms
- Small Pets Welcome
- Spacious One and Two Bedroom Apartments
- Sunrooms Available
- Washer/Dryer in all Apartments

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 20th Street South have any available units?
1311 20th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 20th Street South have?
Some of 1311 20th Street South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 20th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
1311 20th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 20th Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 1311 20th Street South is pet friendly.
Does 1311 20th Street South offer parking?
No, 1311 20th Street South does not offer parking.
Does 1311 20th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1311 20th Street South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 20th Street South have a pool?
No, 1311 20th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 1311 20th Street South have accessible units?
No, 1311 20th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 20th Street South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1311 20th Street South has units with dishwashers.
