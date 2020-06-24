All apartments in Arlington
1308 N DANVILLE STREET

1308 North Danville Street · No Longer Available
Location

1308 North Danville Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Clarendon - Courthouse

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available from April 1. One of the most desirable location- Clarendon! Steps to restaurants, parks, playgrounds, Whole Foods and Trader Joe's! Two car garage- never need to worry about parking while enjoying your time in Clarendon! Spacious 3br 3.5ba townhouse with a gas fireplace in the lower level(garage level), and a finished huge loft with a full bathroom to be used as the 3rd bedroom or office w/ roof top terrance. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter top, eat-in kitchen or use as a kids play space. Science Focus or Key (Spanish Immersion) elementary schools! Max 2 income to qualify. $50/adult application fee. Pets case by case. Please call listing agent (703-677-0709) for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 N DANVILLE STREET have any available units?
1308 N DANVILLE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1308 N DANVILLE STREET have?
Some of 1308 N DANVILLE STREET's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 N DANVILLE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1308 N DANVILLE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 N DANVILLE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1308 N DANVILLE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1308 N DANVILLE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1308 N DANVILLE STREET offers parking.
Does 1308 N DANVILLE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 N DANVILLE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 N DANVILLE STREET have a pool?
No, 1308 N DANVILLE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1308 N DANVILLE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1308 N DANVILLE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 N DANVILLE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1308 N DANVILLE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
