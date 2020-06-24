1308 N DANVILLE STREET

Amenities
Available from April 1. One of the most desirable location- Clarendon! Steps to restaurants, parks, playgrounds, Whole Foods and Trader Joe's! Two car garage- never need to worry about parking while enjoying your time in Clarendon! Spacious 3br 3.5ba townhouse with a gas fireplace in the lower level(garage level), and a finished huge loft with a full bathroom to be used as the 3rd bedroom or office w/ roof top terrance. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter top, eat-in kitchen or use as a kids play space. Science Focus or Key (Spanish Immersion) elementary schools! Max 2 income to qualify. $50/adult application fee. Pets case by case. Please call listing agent (703-677-0709) for showing.