Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

LESS THAN A MILE FROM THE ROSSLYN METRO STATION! WOW!! WALK TO GEORGETOWN, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING! NEWLY RENOVATED 2 BR, 1 BATH! UPDATED THROUGHOUT WITH NEW GRANITE KITCHEN COMPLETE WITH SS APPLIANCES. NEW BLINDS, HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT. NICELY LIT UNIT WITH LAUNDRY IN THE BUILDING. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! TWO PARKING SPACES! No Pets Allowed.