All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1301 12th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1301 12th St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1301 12th St

1301 12th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1301 12th Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Arlington Views

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
internet access
lobby
sauna
yoga
For rent by owner:

Anticipated availability starting 2/18/20 - 3/28/20. I will update this listing (and sign up to respond to inquiries) when I know the firm availability date. So long as this listing is posted, the unit is still available.

Seeking 12-month tenant. Will also consider 3-7-month tenants. Opportunity to renew for responsible tenants.

Security Deposit: starts at standard 1-months rent, may vary with circumstances.

Stated price includes: Centrally-managed utilities (except tv/internet - the unit is ready for accept service through Xfinity. The building also can be serviced by Verizon Fios. I can coordinate this for you for addl $ or do your own (likely cheaper)).

Unit: Furnished & remodeled lower level southern-exposure Penthouse fronts National Park land, Iwo Jima memorial, Netherlands Carillon bell tower. Air Force Memorial in the distance. Experience fireworks from surface lot below. Professionally cleaned in between renters. Hardwood floors; double-pane windows; walk-in closest; built-in shelves; fold-away Murphy Bed; wooden dining table and chair; dresser; loveseat, matching oversized chair & ottoman foot rest; wall-mounted flat-panel eco-tv; kitchen supplies; linens; granite-look counter tops; gas range; double shower head.

Building Amenities: Renovated lobby, elevators, *HUGE* gym w/sauna, steam room, & free Yoga & Tai Chi classes; laundry, party/meeting room, bike storage room; centrally-managed utilities.

Complex includes: Pool (w/4 lap lanes, a deep end, and Jacuzzi), open weekdays 12noon (11am when school is out) - 10pm & weekends 9am-9pm Memorial Day through Labor Day w/ extended opening for two weekends beyond Labor Day; gated entry-way; convenience grocery store; dry cleaner; and barber shop. Walkable location - Georgetown, Clarendon, transit, shopping, restaurants, trails all within minutes of this property. Amazon HQ2 just a 10 min transit ride away.

Parking: Additional; onsite & may be rented from others typically starting at $90/mo. There is short-term pay-for parking, and pay-for and free street parking in the neighborhood.

Prospective tenants must be willing to have a background & credit check (up to $45 screening); sign up for at least minimal renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 12th St have any available units?
1301 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 12th St have?
Some of 1301 12th St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
1301 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 12th St pet-friendly?
No, 1301 12th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1301 12th St offer parking?
Yes, 1301 12th St offers parking.
Does 1301 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 12th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 12th St have a pool?
Yes, 1301 12th St has a pool.
Does 1301 12th St have accessible units?
No, 1301 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 12th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 12th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Paramount
1425 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
Courthouse Plaza
2250 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
2001 Clarendon Blvd
2001 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Myerton
108 S Courthouse Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
The Shell
870 South Greenbrier Street
Arlington, VA 22204
55 Hundred
5500 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Park
942 S Wakefield St
Arlington, VA 22204
Crystal City Lofts
305 10th St S
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University