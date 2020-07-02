1301 12th St

Amenities

For rent by owner:



Anticipated availability starting 2/18/20 - 3/28/20. I will update this listing (and sign up to respond to inquiries) when I know the firm availability date. So long as this listing is posted, the unit is still available.



Seeking 12-month tenant. Will also consider 3-7-month tenants. Opportunity to renew for responsible tenants.



Security Deposit: starts at standard 1-months rent, may vary with circumstances.



Stated price includes: Centrally-managed utilities (except tv/internet - the unit is ready for accept service through Xfinity. The building also can be serviced by Verizon Fios. I can coordinate this for you for addl $ or do your own (likely cheaper)).



Unit: Furnished & remodeled lower level southern-exposure Penthouse fronts National Park land, Iwo Jima memorial, Netherlands Carillon bell tower. Air Force Memorial in the distance. Experience fireworks from surface lot below. Professionally cleaned in between renters. Hardwood floors; double-pane windows; walk-in closest; built-in shelves; fold-away Murphy Bed; wooden dining table and chair; dresser; loveseat, matching oversized chair & ottoman foot rest; wall-mounted flat-panel eco-tv; kitchen supplies; linens; granite-look counter tops; gas range; double shower head.



Building Amenities: Renovated lobby, elevators, *HUGE* gym w/sauna, steam room, & free Yoga & Tai Chi classes; laundry, party/meeting room, bike storage room; centrally-managed utilities.



Complex includes: Pool (w/4 lap lanes, a deep end, and Jacuzzi), open weekdays 12noon (11am when school is out) - 10pm & weekends 9am-9pm Memorial Day through Labor Day w/ extended opening for two weekends beyond Labor Day; gated entry-way; convenience grocery store; dry cleaner; and barber shop. Walkable location - Georgetown, Clarendon, transit, shopping, restaurants, trails all within minutes of this property. Amazon HQ2 just a 10 min transit ride away.



Parking: Additional; onsite & may be rented from others typically starting at $90/mo. There is short-term pay-for parking, and pay-for and free street parking in the neighborhood.



Prospective tenants must be willing to have a background & credit check (up to $45 screening); sign up for at least minimal renters insurance.