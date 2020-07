Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Fantastic 2 BR/1BA home in the heart of Arlington. Walk to VA Square Metro, Giant & YMCA. Charming front porch to enjoy the outdoors in shade. Hardwood floors throughout main level and bedrooms. Recently updated windows. Partially finished basement. Lots of storage in finished attic. Large fenced backyard ready for entertaining. Pets welcome with deposit (limit 2). $500 refundable deposit per pet. Absolutely no smokers allowed.