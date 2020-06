Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking e-payments bbq/grill

Charming 4br/2ba duplex in the heart of VA Square!Updated kitchen, hardwood floors, small yard and front porch. Driveway parking and washer/dryer. Amazing location and convenient to everything! 2 Blocks to GW law school and VA Square metro stop. Just across the street from Giant, Arlington County library, park and walk to a wide array of restaurants and bars. Less than 10 minute walk into Clarendon. Great BBQ just steps from your front door! Professionally managed. Pay rent online!