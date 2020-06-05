1201 S BARTON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Lovely TOTAL RENOVATION JUST COMPLETED. All the standard thing were renovated HOWEVER this professionally renovated unit includes everything you do not see behind the walls, wiring, plumbing etc....Only top grade material were used. Starting with energy efficient double pain windows, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, 42" cabinets with under lighting, ceramic tile back splash, all done in a soft gray. A breakfast bar with cabinet storage underneath. MICROWAVE & WASHER DRYER ADDED Go on line and read about this historical community. www.ArlingtonVillage.com Community Pool, Parking, quiet rear court yard, pet friendly. LOCATION: Minuets to the Pentagon... walk to Primrose Square restaurants and shops. Bus stop on Columbia Pike for easy commute to DC AND the new Amazon HQ2