1201 S BARTON STREET
Last updated February 25 2020 at 7:44 AM

1201 S BARTON STREET

1201 South Barton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1201 South Barton Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights South

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Lovely TOTAL RENOVATION JUST COMPLETED. All the standard thing were renovated HOWEVER this professionally renovated unit includes everything you do not see behind the walls, wiring, plumbing etc....Only top grade material were used. Starting with energy efficient double pain windows, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, 42" cabinets with under lighting, ceramic tile back splash, all done in a soft gray. A breakfast bar with cabinet storage underneath. MICROWAVE & WASHER DRYER ADDED Go on line and read about this historical community. www.ArlingtonVillage.com Community Pool, Parking, quiet rear court yard, pet friendly. LOCATION: Minuets to the Pentagon... walk to Primrose Square restaurants and shops. Bus stop on Columbia Pike for easy commute to DC AND the new Amazon HQ2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 S BARTON STREET have any available units?
1201 S BARTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 S BARTON STREET have?
Some of 1201 S BARTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 S BARTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1201 S BARTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 S BARTON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 S BARTON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1201 S BARTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1201 S BARTON STREET offers parking.
Does 1201 S BARTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1201 S BARTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 S BARTON STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1201 S BARTON STREET has a pool.
Does 1201 S BARTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1201 S BARTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 S BARTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 S BARTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
