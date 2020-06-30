1200 CRYSTAL DRIVE

Amenities

Available Now. Fully-Furnished 1 BR / 1 BA with large Terrace facing Courtyard w/ 1 garage parking. Located in Crystal City walking distance to the Crystal City Metro, this 935 sq ft unit is located in the esteemed Waterford House (Only 4 units per floor). Unit features Floor-to-Ceiling Windows walk out to Outdoor Terrace, hardwood flooring throughout, and Central A/C with programmable thermostat. Furnishings include King Bed, 2 LED televisions, Crate & Barrel queen sofa bed couch, dining table & chairs, writing desk and multiple console tables and units. Kitchen equipped with like new stainless steel appliances and Washer and Dryer in-unit, 1 secure garage parking space + Extra Storage Cage in Storage Room; Building Amenities feature 24-hour concierge front desk, community room and fitness center. Amazing location mins to DCA Airport, The Pentagon and 14th St Bridge to the National Mall DC; Walk to Whole Foods, Retail and Restaurants;Tenant pays $40 processing fee and electric utility. No Pets allowed in community. 6 month lease available for higher rate. Security Deposit, 1 month rent. Move-In Fee paid by Tenant.