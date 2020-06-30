All apartments in Arlington
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:45 PM

1200 CRYSTAL DRIVE

1200 South Crystal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1200 South Crystal Drive, Arlington, VA 22202
Crystal City Shops

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
Available Now. Fully-Furnished 1 BR / 1 BA with large Terrace facing Courtyard w/ 1 garage parking. Located in Crystal City walking distance to the Crystal City Metro, this 935 sq ft unit is located in the esteemed Waterford House (Only 4 units per floor). Unit features Floor-to-Ceiling Windows walk out to Outdoor Terrace, hardwood flooring throughout, and Central A/C with programmable thermostat. Furnishings include King Bed, 2 LED televisions, Crate & Barrel queen sofa bed couch, dining table & chairs, writing desk and multiple console tables and units. Kitchen equipped with like new stainless steel appliances and Washer and Dryer in-unit, 1 secure garage parking space + Extra Storage Cage in Storage Room; Building Amenities feature 24-hour concierge front desk, community room and fitness center. Amazing location mins to DCA Airport, The Pentagon and 14th St Bridge to the National Mall DC; Walk to Whole Foods, Retail and Restaurants;Tenant pays $40 processing fee and electric utility. No Pets allowed in community. 6 month lease available for higher rate. Security Deposit, 1 month rent. Move-In Fee paid by Tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 CRYSTAL DRIVE have any available units?
1200 CRYSTAL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 CRYSTAL DRIVE have?
Some of 1200 CRYSTAL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 CRYSTAL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1200 CRYSTAL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 CRYSTAL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1200 CRYSTAL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1200 CRYSTAL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1200 CRYSTAL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1200 CRYSTAL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 CRYSTAL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 CRYSTAL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1200 CRYSTAL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1200 CRYSTAL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1200 CRYSTAL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 CRYSTAL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 CRYSTAL DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.

