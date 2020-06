Amenities

Nice updated home in Arlington. Walk to Balston Metro. Two blocks to Uncle Julios, Marymount University and Virginia Tech! Updated kitchen and bathroom with stainless steel appliances and granite countertop. Nice wood floors throughout main level. Wall to wall carpeting in the bedrooms. Two working fireplaces, one in master bedroom. Excellent location. Available for immediate Move in.