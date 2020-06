Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

***Price IMPROVED!**CUSTOM CRAFTSMAN home in N. ARLINGTON in highly sought after community!*** 5BR/4.5BA***Bright & Open Floorplan*** Gourmet Kitchen***Crown Molding***Built Ins***Customized 2 car Garage***Beautiful Landscaping, Custom Stone Patio, Deck & Playset in FULLY FENCED backyard***WALK to WESTOVER, Parks and only 1 mile to METRO! Sorry, no pets. AVAILABLE Last week of August! Managed by professional management company. Must see this Beauty!