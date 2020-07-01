All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, VA
1154 TAYLOR STREET N
Last updated April 12 2020 at 5:35 AM

1154 TAYLOR STREET N

1154 North Taylor Street · No Longer Available
Location

1154 North Taylor Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
media room
Stunning sun-drenched 3 en suite bedrooms, 3.5 bath end unit townhouse featuring a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters. and fenced in patio perfect for entertaining! Top level master loft w/ updated bathroom, vaulted ceiling & skylights with private balcony! Conveniently located only 2 blocks from Ballston Metro and a short walk to Ballston Quarter, restaurants, gym, shops, and theater! Assigned parking space at front door. City living at its finest! Available May 1st! Schedule an appointment and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1154 TAYLOR STREET N have any available units?
1154 TAYLOR STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1154 TAYLOR STREET N have?
Some of 1154 TAYLOR STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1154 TAYLOR STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
1154 TAYLOR STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1154 TAYLOR STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 1154 TAYLOR STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1154 TAYLOR STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 1154 TAYLOR STREET N offers parking.
Does 1154 TAYLOR STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1154 TAYLOR STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1154 TAYLOR STREET N have a pool?
No, 1154 TAYLOR STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 1154 TAYLOR STREET N have accessible units?
No, 1154 TAYLOR STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 1154 TAYLOR STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1154 TAYLOR STREET N has units with dishwashers.

