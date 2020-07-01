1154 TAYLOR STREET N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking media room

Stunning sun-drenched 3 en suite bedrooms, 3.5 bath end unit townhouse featuring a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters. and fenced in patio perfect for entertaining! Top level master loft w/ updated bathroom, vaulted ceiling & skylights with private balcony! Conveniently located only 2 blocks from Ballston Metro and a short walk to Ballston Quarter, restaurants, gym, shops, and theater! Assigned parking space at front door. City living at its finest! Available May 1st! Schedule an appointment and apply today!