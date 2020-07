Amenities

oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator Property Amenities

ROOM ONLY w shared bath and kitchen with one other person. Super economic living in the heart of it all! Includes all utilities trash, weekly maid service. Available immediately. Call for information. 2 blocks to Ballston Metro, 2 Blocks to Ballston Virginia Square. Corner of Wash. Blvd & N Stuart. 2 blocks South of Wash Lee HS Note Entrance is at 1142 N Stuart St Apt .D Combo Box by gate entrance, Enter and go upstairs, go left in kitchen.