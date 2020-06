Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities granite counters oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

1 bedroom with gleaming parquet floors, newer blinds, fresh paint, updated bathroom, newer kitchen counter top and granite passthru to living room. Newer fridge and stainless steel stove. Of course, this is a superior Arlington location just across the Key Bridge to Georgetown. Convenience store and dry cleaner on premises. Utilities Included in rent. SEE SHOWING TIME FOR APPLICATION INSTRUCTION.