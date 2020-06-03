All apartments in Arlington
1121 Lynn St. Unit: 931
1121 Lynn St. Unit: 931

1121 North Lynn Street · No Longer Available
Location

1121 North Lynn Street, Arlington, VA 22209
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Bright, large one bedroom furnished apartment with balcony in the heart of Rosslyn. Completely updated throughout with new kitchen, lighting and bathroom, and appliances. Nicely furnished including LCD TV, stereo, microwave coffee maker, plates lines, etc. View Downtown Rosslyn. 2 blocks to Rosslyn Metro (orange, silver and blue lines), FSI and Georgetown shuttle, walk to Key Bridge, Georgetown, and Arlington Cemetery. Close to Airport, Rosslyn restaurants and shopping. The community includes a large swimming pool, Jacuzzi, brand new fully equipped gym and entertainment center. Optional parking space available. includes all utilities, monthly maid service, cable and high speed Internet. Diplomatic/Flexible Lease Provisions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Lynn St. Unit: 931 have any available units?
1121 Lynn St. Unit: 931 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 Lynn St. Unit: 931 have?
Some of 1121 Lynn St. Unit: 931's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Lynn St. Unit: 931 currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Lynn St. Unit: 931 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Lynn St. Unit: 931 pet-friendly?
No, 1121 Lynn St. Unit: 931 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1121 Lynn St. Unit: 931 offer parking?
Yes, 1121 Lynn St. Unit: 931 offers parking.
Does 1121 Lynn St. Unit: 931 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Lynn St. Unit: 931 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Lynn St. Unit: 931 have a pool?
Yes, 1121 Lynn St. Unit: 931 has a pool.
Does 1121 Lynn St. Unit: 931 have accessible units?
No, 1121 Lynn St. Unit: 931 does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Lynn St. Unit: 931 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 Lynn St. Unit: 931 does not have units with dishwashers.

