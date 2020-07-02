1100 South Barton Street - #293

Amenities

Don't miss out on this spacious townhouse in the perfect location! This one bedroom townhouse has hardwood floors and lots of natural light. The large living room is perfect for entertaining. Off the living room is the kitchen which has plenty of space for a table or island. There is laundry located in the kitchen. Step out onto the back deck and set up a table and chairs for outdoor dining!



The townhome is located in The Arlington Village community. The community has several amenities including a pool and tennis courts. The townhome is located just steps from a variety of restaurants and shops! Giant, Starbucks, The Celtic House, Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse and countless other shops and restaurants are less than a 5 minute walk. Columbia Pike is a 3 minute walk which provides easy access to several bus lines and an easy commute into DC.



Details:



Rent: $1750

Security Deposit: $1750

Available: March 21, 2020

Lease Term: Minimum 1 year

Utilities: Tenant pays for all utilities except water

Pets: Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Non-refundable fee required. Limit: 1 Pet

Renters insurance required

Fees: Non-refundable move-in fee required