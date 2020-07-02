All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1100 South Barton Street - #293.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1100 South Barton Street - #293
Last updated March 24 2020 at 4:42 AM

1100 South Barton Street - #293

1100 South Barton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Columbia Heights South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1100 South Barton Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights South

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Don't miss out on this spacious townhouse in the perfect location! This one bedroom townhouse has hardwood floors and lots of natural light. The large living room is perfect for entertaining. Off the living room is the kitchen which has plenty of space for a table or island. There is laundry located in the kitchen. Step out onto the back deck and set up a table and chairs for outdoor dining!

The townhome is located in The Arlington Village community. The community has several amenities including a pool and tennis courts. The townhome is located just steps from a variety of restaurants and shops! Giant, Starbucks, The Celtic House, Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse and countless other shops and restaurants are less than a 5 minute walk. Columbia Pike is a 3 minute walk which provides easy access to several bus lines and an easy commute into DC.

Details:

Rent: $1750
Security Deposit: $1750
Available: March 21, 2020
Lease Term: Minimum 1 year
Utilities: Tenant pays for all utilities except water
Pets: Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Non-refundable fee required. Limit: 1 Pet
Renters insurance required
Fees: Non-refundable move-in fee required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 South Barton Street - #293 have any available units?
1100 South Barton Street - #293 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 South Barton Street - #293 have?
Some of 1100 South Barton Street - #293's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 South Barton Street - #293 currently offering any rent specials?
1100 South Barton Street - #293 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 South Barton Street - #293 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 South Barton Street - #293 is pet friendly.
Does 1100 South Barton Street - #293 offer parking?
No, 1100 South Barton Street - #293 does not offer parking.
Does 1100 South Barton Street - #293 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 South Barton Street - #293 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 South Barton Street - #293 have a pool?
Yes, 1100 South Barton Street - #293 has a pool.
Does 1100 South Barton Street - #293 have accessible units?
No, 1100 South Barton Street - #293 does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 South Barton Street - #293 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 South Barton Street - #293 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alister Arlington Ridge
2400 S Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22206
220 Twentieth Street
220 20th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Fort Henry
2470 South Lowell Street
Arlington, VA 22206
Quincy Plaza
3900 Fairfax Dr
Arlington, VA 22203
Latitude
3601 N Fairfax Dr
Arlington, VA 22201
Sedona | Slate
1510 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22209
Randolph Towers
4001 North 9th St
Arlington, VA 22203
Gables Pointe 14
1353 North Rolfe Street
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University