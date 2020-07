Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

GREAT 2BED/2BATH CONDO/YOUR OWN ENTRANCE AND PARKING IN #1 ON DRIVE! LIV RM/WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE WHICH SHARES DINING AREA WITH A PASSTHRU TO KITCHEN WHICH HAS NEW STAINLESS STEEL MICROWAVE, STOVE & REFRIGERATOR & NEW FLOOR! 2 BEDROOMS & 2 BATHS ARE ON UPPER LEVEL. NOT YOUR TYPICAL CONDO! LIKE A TOWNHOUSE! READY FOR SHOWINGS BUT TENANT HAS NOT MOVED OUT AND IT DOES NOT SHOW WELL!