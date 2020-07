Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Great Opportunity to Liv Just mins to DC/Pentagon/NGB! * Handsome Colonial * Nice looking Hardwood Floors on Mn & Upper Lvls * Beautiful Fenced Back Yard * Screened in Porch * Lower Lvl w/w Carpet * Small Garage fits small car & some storage * Current Tenants Have Taken Great Care of this Home! * However, excuse the Clutter as Tenants are Beginning Transition * Good Credit & Credible References a Must * No smoking * Pets case by case * Avail 12/1 occupancy *