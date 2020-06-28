1067 N NELSON ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ONLY 3 BLOCKS TO VIRGINIA SQUARE-GMU METRO (ORANGE LINE) * 2 BLOCKS TO GIANT FOOD and 7 BLOCKS TO CLARENDON or BALLSTON * Classic Brick 3 Level Townhouse * 2-3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths * 2 Off Street Parking Spaces in the Rear Yard * Refinished Hardwood Floors * Renovated Kitchen with Granite Counters and Dark Maple Cabinets * Newer Central AC/Heat Pump with Individual Temperature Controls In Each Bedroom * 2 Bedrooms On Top Floor * Basement Family Room Has Window Egress And Could Be 3rd Bedroom * Large Fenced Yard and Brick Patio perfect for Summer BBQ~s * Sunroom/Porch * Washer and Dryer * Great Yard For Pets * NOTE - Pets Are Approved Case By Case & Pet Deposit(s) Case By Case * Large Shed For Extra Storage * 92 WALK SCORE ~ Walker~s Paradise, Daily Errands do not require a car * 82 BIKE SCORE - Easy access to the nearby Custis Trail which connects to W&OD Trail, Mount Vernon Trail, and DC's Rock Creek Park Trails *** LEASING DETAILS * NO Smoking * Long & Foster Leasing Services requires online rental applications, ask Listing Agent for details * Certified Funds Required For 1st Month's Rent And Security Deposit(s) * Landlord Not Accepting Government Or Similar Vouchers. AVAILABLE SEPT 15th