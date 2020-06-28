All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1067 N NELSON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1067 N NELSON ST
Last updated August 24 2019 at 10:44 AM

1067 N NELSON ST

1067 North Nelson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Ballston - Virginia Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1067 North Nelson Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ONLY 3 BLOCKS TO VIRGINIA SQUARE-GMU METRO (ORANGE LINE) * 2 BLOCKS TO GIANT FOOD and 7 BLOCKS TO CLARENDON or BALLSTON * Classic Brick 3 Level Townhouse * 2-3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths * 2 Off Street Parking Spaces in the Rear Yard * Refinished Hardwood Floors * Renovated Kitchen with Granite Counters and Dark Maple Cabinets * Newer Central AC/Heat Pump with Individual Temperature Controls In Each Bedroom * 2 Bedrooms On Top Floor * Basement Family Room Has Window Egress And Could Be 3rd Bedroom * Large Fenced Yard and Brick Patio perfect for Summer BBQ~s * Sunroom/Porch * Washer and Dryer * Great Yard For Pets * NOTE - Pets Are Approved Case By Case & Pet Deposit(s) Case By Case * Large Shed For Extra Storage * 92 WALK SCORE ~ Walker~s Paradise, Daily Errands do not require a car * 82 BIKE SCORE - Easy access to the nearby Custis Trail which connects to W&OD Trail, Mount Vernon Trail, and DC's Rock Creek Park Trails *** LEASING DETAILS * NO Smoking * Long & Foster Leasing Services requires online rental applications, ask Listing Agent for details * Certified Funds Required For 1st Month's Rent And Security Deposit(s) * Landlord Not Accepting Government Or Similar Vouchers. AVAILABLE SEPT 15th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1067 N NELSON ST have any available units?
1067 N NELSON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1067 N NELSON ST have?
Some of 1067 N NELSON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1067 N NELSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
1067 N NELSON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1067 N NELSON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1067 N NELSON ST is pet friendly.
Does 1067 N NELSON ST offer parking?
Yes, 1067 N NELSON ST offers parking.
Does 1067 N NELSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1067 N NELSON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1067 N NELSON ST have a pool?
No, 1067 N NELSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 1067 N NELSON ST have accessible units?
No, 1067 N NELSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1067 N NELSON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1067 N NELSON ST has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Birchwood
525 N Pollard St
Arlington, VA 22203
The Wellington
1850 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Dominion
333 South Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
Dominion Plaza
1200 S Court House Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
Fort Strong Properties
1920 N Calvert St
Arlington, VA 22201
Trove
1201 S Ross St
Arlington, VA 22204
Wildwood Towers
1075 S Jefferson St
Arlington, VA 22204
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University