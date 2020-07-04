1049 N MONROE STREET

Amenities

Welcome home to this charming all brick town home. This home has hardwood floors on top and main level. Two bedrooms and bathroom (in the process of being redone) are located upstairs and the third bedroom is in the finished portion of the basement. Full size washer and dryer are located in the unfinished part of the basement. The main level includes separate living and dining rooms and galley kitchen opening to fenced yard. If you live here, you won't need a car! The house is across the street from Giant and 5 minutes walking distance from Virginia Square Metro. Walk to Clarendon, Ballston, Arlington library and Quincy park! Pictures and virtual tour coming after June 10th!