Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1049 N MONROE STREET
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

1049 N MONROE STREET

1049 North Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Location

1049 North Monroe Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this charming all brick town home. This home has hardwood floors on top and main level. Two bedrooms and bathroom (in the process of being redone) are located upstairs and the third bedroom is in the finished portion of the basement. Full size washer and dryer are located in the unfinished part of the basement. The main level includes separate living and dining rooms and galley kitchen opening to fenced yard. If you live here, you won't need a car! The house is across the street from Giant and 5 minutes walking distance from Virginia Square Metro. Walk to Clarendon, Ballston, Arlington library and Quincy park! Pictures and virtual tour coming after June 10th!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1049 N MONROE STREET have any available units?
1049 N MONROE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1049 N MONROE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1049 N MONROE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1049 N MONROE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1049 N MONROE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1049 N MONROE STREET offer parking?
No, 1049 N MONROE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1049 N MONROE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1049 N MONROE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1049 N MONROE STREET have a pool?
No, 1049 N MONROE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1049 N MONROE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1049 N MONROE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1049 N MONROE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1049 N MONROE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1049 N MONROE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1049 N MONROE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

