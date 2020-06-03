All apartments in Arlington
1045 N MONROE STREET.
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:24 AM

1045 N MONROE STREET

1045 North Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Location

1045 North Monroe Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this partially updated town home. This home is well maintained, has hardwood floors on top and main level, and an updated bathroom. The basement is fully finished with a carpeted bedroom, bath, and full size washer/dryer accessible without going through the bedroom. The galley kitchen is older but functional and overlooking the backyard. If you live here, you won't need a car! The house is across the street from Giant and 5 minutes walking distance from Virginia Square Metro. Take a look at the virtual tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1045 N MONROE STREET have any available units?
1045 N MONROE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1045 N MONROE STREET have?
Some of 1045 N MONROE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1045 N MONROE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1045 N MONROE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1045 N MONROE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1045 N MONROE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1045 N MONROE STREET offer parking?
No, 1045 N MONROE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1045 N MONROE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1045 N MONROE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1045 N MONROE STREET have a pool?
No, 1045 N MONROE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1045 N MONROE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1045 N MONROE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1045 N MONROE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1045 N MONROE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

