1045 N MONROE STREET.

Welcome home to this partially updated town home. This home is well maintained, has hardwood floors on top and main level, and an updated bathroom. The basement is fully finished with a carpeted bedroom, bath, and full size washer/dryer accessible without going through the bedroom. The galley kitchen is older but functional and overlooking the backyard. If you live here, you won't need a car! The house is across the street from Giant and 5 minutes walking distance from Virginia Square Metro. Take a look at the virtual tour!