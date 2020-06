Amenities

Spacious 1 bedroom condo just steps to the Ballston Metro. Features kitchen with SS appliances open to the living room, washer /dryer in unit, walk-in closets by the front door and bedroom. Huge master bath w/plenty of storage. Private balcony for outdoor entertaining and relaxation. Underground parking and additional storage locker included in rent! 1 Block to Ballston Metro, shopping, restaurants and more.