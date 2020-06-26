All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1028 N MONROE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1028 N MONROE STREET
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:09 PM

1028 N MONROE STREET

1028 North Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Ballston - Virginia Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1028 North Monroe Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated townhome with 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths on 4 levels! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a gas cooktop, kitchen island, and a pantry. The kitchen opens up to the separate dining space. The living room features hardwood floors a gas fireplace and it leads out to a private patio. There are two bedrooms on the second level, both of which feature an en-suite bathroom. On the third loft level, there is a large bedroom with two walk-in closets and an en-suite bathroom. The basement features an additional living space to go along with the fourth bedroom and fourth full bath. The half bath is located on the main level. The townhome comes with two assigned parking spots and zoned parking is also available. The residence is just 1 block to the VA Square Metro & walking distance to Ballston Quarter, Quincy Park, GMU campus, restaurants, grocery stores, and more! Available August 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 N MONROE STREET have any available units?
1028 N MONROE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1028 N MONROE STREET have?
Some of 1028 N MONROE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 N MONROE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1028 N MONROE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 N MONROE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1028 N MONROE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1028 N MONROE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1028 N MONROE STREET offers parking.
Does 1028 N MONROE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1028 N MONROE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 N MONROE STREET have a pool?
No, 1028 N MONROE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1028 N MONROE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1028 N MONROE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 N MONROE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1028 N MONROE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Birchwood
525 N Pollard St
Arlington, VA 22203
The Clarendon
1200 N Herndon St
Arlington, VA 22201
1401 Joyce on Pentagon Row
1401 S Joyce St
Arlington, VA 22202
Courtland Towers
1200 N Veitch St
Arlington, VA 22201
The Witmer
710 12th Street South
Arlington, VA 22202
The Park at Arlington Ridge
1800 26th St S
Arlington, VA 22206
Columbia Park
942 S Wakefield St
Arlington, VA 22204
Camden Potomac Yard
3535 S Ball St
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University