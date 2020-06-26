1028 N MONROE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Renovated townhome with 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths on 4 levels! The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a gas cooktop, kitchen island, and a pantry. The kitchen opens up to the separate dining space. The living room features hardwood floors a gas fireplace and it leads out to a private patio. There are two bedrooms on the second level, both of which feature an en-suite bathroom. On the third loft level, there is a large bedroom with two walk-in closets and an en-suite bathroom. The basement features an additional living space to go along with the fourth bedroom and fourth full bath. The half bath is located on the main level. The townhome comes with two assigned parking spots and zoned parking is also available. The residence is just 1 block to the VA Square Metro & walking distance to Ballston Quarter, Quincy Park, GMU campus, restaurants, grocery stores, and more! Available August 1st!