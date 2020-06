Amenities

Beautiful 1 BR, 1 BA apartment in the heart of Rosslyn, VA. Spacious living room and bedroom, plenty of closets, brand new dishwasher, outdoor terrace overlooking the Potomac River and unparalleled city views. On-site grocery store, dry cleaner, and much more. Four minute walk to Rosslyn Metro Station, restaurants and shopping. Five minute drive to DC, Pentagon, and Amazon Hub.