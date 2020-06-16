All apartments in Arlington
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:27 PM

1020 N STAFFORD STREET

1020 North Stafford Street
Location

1020 North Stafford Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Sunny 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Corner Unit with lots of windows ~~ Renovated and freshly painted condo with assigned garage parking space. Walk ~ block to the Ballston Metro, and minutes to the new Ballston Quarter. This condo has lots of windows and two sliding glass doors leading out to a very large, private patio that in turn leads out to the common area patio. The fenced private patio is approximately 300 square feet in size. There are many, many upgrades: freshly painted, new carpet in the bedroom, new laminate floors in the living room, dining area, and hallway, and new tile at the entrance to the living area and also new tile in the kitchen, and new window treatments. The newly renovated bathroom is so attractive with beautiful tile and new cabinet, vanity, mirrors, and sink. The kitchen is unique because it has eat-in space and a very large window which lets in so much sunlight. The kitchen also has all new stainless steel appliances. The bedroom has two closets, new carpet, and a sliding glass door which leads directly to the private patio. The bedroom also has an additional window, & sunlight floods the room. There is a washer and dryer in the unit. Close to all major commuter routes, I-66 is nearby and commuter buses available. Pool membership is available at Washington and Liberty HS with track and field open to the public, parks are just minutes away, as well as running and biking trails. The building is pet friendly. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 N STAFFORD STREET have any available units?
1020 N STAFFORD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 N STAFFORD STREET have?
Some of 1020 N STAFFORD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 N STAFFORD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1020 N STAFFORD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 N STAFFORD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1020 N STAFFORD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1020 N STAFFORD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1020 N STAFFORD STREET offers parking.
Does 1020 N STAFFORD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1020 N STAFFORD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 N STAFFORD STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1020 N STAFFORD STREET has a pool.
Does 1020 N STAFFORD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1020 N STAFFORD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 N STAFFORD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 N STAFFORD STREET has units with dishwashers.

