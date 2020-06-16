1020 N STAFFORD STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Sunny 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Corner Unit with lots of windows ~~ Renovated and freshly painted condo with assigned garage parking space. Walk ~ block to the Ballston Metro, and minutes to the new Ballston Quarter. This condo has lots of windows and two sliding glass doors leading out to a very large, private patio that in turn leads out to the common area patio. The fenced private patio is approximately 300 square feet in size. There are many, many upgrades: freshly painted, new carpet in the bedroom, new laminate floors in the living room, dining area, and hallway, and new tile at the entrance to the living area and also new tile in the kitchen, and new window treatments. The newly renovated bathroom is so attractive with beautiful tile and new cabinet, vanity, mirrors, and sink. The kitchen is unique because it has eat-in space and a very large window which lets in so much sunlight. The kitchen also has all new stainless steel appliances. The bedroom has two closets, new carpet, and a sliding glass door which leads directly to the private patio. The bedroom also has an additional window, & sunlight floods the room. There is a washer and dryer in the unit. Close to all major commuter routes, I-66 is nearby and commuter buses available. Pool membership is available at Washington and Liberty HS with track and field open to the public, parks are just minutes away, as well as running and biking trails. The building is pet friendly. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis.