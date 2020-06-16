All apartments in Arlington
1014 19TH STREET S
Last updated March 13 2020 at 5:27 AM

1014 19TH STREET S

1014 19th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

1014 19th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Arlington Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
fireplace
carpet
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Great location near the best Arlington has to offer! Tucked away in Addison Heights, this Craftsman-style single-family home features 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms over 3 living levels! Updates GALORE! New carpet through the upper living level, fresh paint throughout, kitchen with granite countertops, & an addition w/ skylight! The main living level is accented with hardwood flooring & a wood-burning fireplace. The fenced-in backyard is great for entertaining! Enjoy easy access to great Crystal City amenities, including the Metro (.5 miles), The Pentagon, Pentagon Mall, Reagan National Airport, oodles of restaurants, shopping, & nightlife! Quickly get to DC or MD! Available NOW! The owner is looking for a minimum 16-month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 19TH STREET S have any available units?
1014 19TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1014 19TH STREET S have?
Some of 1014 19TH STREET S's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 19TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
1014 19TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 19TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 1014 19TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1014 19TH STREET S offer parking?
No, 1014 19TH STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 1014 19TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1014 19TH STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 19TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 1014 19TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 1014 19TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 1014 19TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 19TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1014 19TH STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.

