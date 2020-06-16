1014 19TH STREET S

Amenities

Great location near the best Arlington has to offer! Tucked away in Addison Heights, this Craftsman-style single-family home features 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms over 3 living levels! Updates GALORE! New carpet through the upper living level, fresh paint throughout, kitchen with granite countertops, & an addition w/ skylight! The main living level is accented with hardwood flooring & a wood-burning fireplace. The fenced-in backyard is great for entertaining! Enjoy easy access to great Crystal City amenities, including the Metro (.5 miles), The Pentagon, Pentagon Mall, Reagan National Airport, oodles of restaurants, shopping, & nightlife! Quickly get to DC or MD! Available NOW! The owner is looking for a minimum 16-month lease.