1001 N RANDOLPH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities business center elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill

Location, location, location!! Sought-after Eastview 1 bedroom 1 bath condo right in the heart of Ballston. Just steps from the Ballston metro. Newer flooring, ceiling door/windows, appliances, granite countertops, upgraded cabinets and more! Washer/dryer in unit. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Bright and open floor plan with tons of light. Enjoy a cup of morning coffee or a good book on your own private balcony overlooking the buildings outdoor pool and jacuzzi. Conveniently located within blocks of restaurants and entertainment at the new Ballston Quarters, bike trails, parks, retail and more! Building features an outdoor swimming pool and sundeck, fitness center, grilling area, secure access, underground assigned parking and business center. Additional storage unit available for rent. Schedule your showing today!