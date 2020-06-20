All apartments in Arlington
1001 N RANDOLPH STREET
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:28 AM

1001 N RANDOLPH STREET

1001 North Randolph Street · (703) 901-2985
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1001 North Randolph Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 920 · Avail. now

$2,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 634 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Location, location, location!! Sought-after Eastview 1 bedroom 1 bath condo right in the heart of Ballston. Just steps from the Ballston metro. Newer flooring, ceiling door/windows, appliances, granite countertops, upgraded cabinets and more! Washer/dryer in unit. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Bright and open floor plan with tons of light. Enjoy a cup of morning coffee or a good book on your own private balcony overlooking the buildings outdoor pool and jacuzzi. Conveniently located within blocks of restaurants and entertainment at the new Ballston Quarters, bike trails, parks, retail and more! Building features an outdoor swimming pool and sundeck, fitness center, grilling area, secure access, underground assigned parking and business center. Additional storage unit available for rent. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 N RANDOLPH STREET have any available units?
1001 N RANDOLPH STREET has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 N RANDOLPH STREET have?
Some of 1001 N RANDOLPH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 N RANDOLPH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1001 N RANDOLPH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 N RANDOLPH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1001 N RANDOLPH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1001 N RANDOLPH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1001 N RANDOLPH STREET does offer parking.
Does 1001 N RANDOLPH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 N RANDOLPH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 N RANDOLPH STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1001 N RANDOLPH STREET has a pool.
Does 1001 N RANDOLPH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1001 N RANDOLPH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 N RANDOLPH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 N RANDOLPH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
