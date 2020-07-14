All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:07 AM

Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge

801 Four Mile Rd · (703) 854-9246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

801 Four Mile Rd, Alexandria, VA 22305

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 303-003 · Avail. now

$1,392

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

Unit 325-004 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,392

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

Unit 307-005 · Avail. now

$1,392

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

See 22+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 056-002 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,639

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Unit 058-001 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,639

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Unit 038-003 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,639

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
gym
parking
playground
pool
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
You know what you want - a luxury pet friendly apartment in Alexandria, VA at an unbeatable value. An apartment where style and comfort are blended at an affordable rent with a location that puts you close to everything. At Eaton Square Apartments at Arlington Ridge, youll find Alexandria, VA apartments with everything youve been seeking. Whether you choose a one or two-bedroom apartment, youll love coming home to an updated apartment with excellent features such as wood-like flooring, in-home washer and dryer, energy-efficient windows and heating and cooling. Re-energize in the 24-hour fitness center, and refresh in your community pool at the end of each day.\n\nThese Alexandria apartments on Four Mile Road, put you close to everything that has made Alexandria one of the best places to live in Northern Virginia. Shop at nearby Crystal City, Potomac Yards and Pentagon City. Venture into Old Town Alexandria for a great night out. Or spend the day at the nearby Four Mile Run Park. Enjoy great walkability and biking, as well as public transportation when you live in the Alexandria apartments for rent at Eaton Square, where the entire city is at your fingertips.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - 1 months rent - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Other. Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge have any available units?
Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge has 37 units available starting at $1,392 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge have?
Some of Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge offers parking.
Does Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge has a pool.
Does Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge have accessible units?
No, Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge has units with air conditioning.

