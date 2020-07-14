Eaton Square at Arlington Ridge.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range recently renovated in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe gym parking playground pool package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

You know what you want - a luxury pet friendly apartment in Alexandria, VA at an unbeatable value. An apartment where style and comfort are blended at an affordable rent with a location that puts you close to everything. At Eaton Square Apartments at Arlington Ridge, youll find Alexandria, VA apartments with everything youve been seeking. Whether you choose a one or two-bedroom apartment, youll love coming home to an updated apartment with excellent features such as wood-like flooring, in-home washer and dryer, energy-efficient windows and heating and cooling. Re-energize in the 24-hour fitness center, and refresh in your community pool at the end of each day.



These Alexandria apartments on Four Mile Road, put you close to everything that has made Alexandria one of the best places to live in Northern Virginia. Shop at nearby Crystal City, Potomac Yards and Pentagon City. Venture into Old Town Alexandria for a great night out. Or spend the day at the nearby Four Mile Run Park. Enjoy great walkability and biking, as well as public transportation when you live in the Alexandria apartments for rent at Eaton Square, where the entire city is at your fingertips.