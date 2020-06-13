/
129 Apartments for rent in Bensville, MD📍
3842 STONEYBROOK ROAD
3842 Stoneybrook Road, Bensville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2732 sqft
Enjoy the country setting! All brick house with spacious rooms. New refrigerator, stove and microwave. Family room has wood burning fireplace with insert. Upstairs bathroom has jetted soaking tub.
9465 PEP RALLY LN
9465 Pep Rally Lane, Bensville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful Colonial in North Point School District. Well maintained 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths. Enjoy all the features of a model home such as a Large gourmet kitchen, Separate Dining Room, Formal Living Room, & Deck leading to a Large Fenced Backyard.
8824 COTTONGRASS STREET
8824 Cottongrass Street, Bensville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2404 sqft
VIEW THE 3D Tour of this Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath house. . Kitchen has breakfast area, island cook top, wall oven and wall microwave. Wood fireplace in family room. Separate dining room, living room.
Results within 1 mile of Bensville
1102 Caskadilla Ln
1102 Caskadilla Lane, Accokeek, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
4000 sqft
Indian Head Naval Base, Nurse & Labtech LOFT - Property Id: 180967 This is a must see. This loft unit offers a special private location and lots of peace & quiet. It features a walk in closet and work out area.
St. Charles
6605 MUSKRAT COURT
6605 Muskrat Court, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1623 sqft
This home is ready to move in. The main floor features a kitchen with breakfast area, large family room with fireplace, dining area and living room. Upstairs there is a spacious master bedroom with bath and two additional bedrooms.
2471 KENBROOK COURT
2471 Kenbrook Court, Waldorf, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,825
2548 sqft
Spectacular large Colonial offering 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Home offers a suite of must-have features. Upstairs offers 3 spacious bedrooms, generous master bedroom with master bath shower & soaking tub.
10391 KENTSDALE DRIVE
10391 Kentsdale Drive, Waldorf, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,860
2633 sqft
This property is a must see. Home for rent features 4 bedrooms and 1 lower level bedroom, 3 full baths, 1 half. Eat-in kitchen, a fireplace, huge backyard, and a bar in the basement for entertaining.
St. Charles
6229 SEAL PL
6229 Seal Place, Waldorf, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1859 sqft
A Beautiful renovated 3-level townhome waiting for you! 4 bedrooms total (TWO Master Suites) and 3.5 baths. Fenced rear patio with storage shed. Plenty of space for you and your family.
St. Charles
6130 GRAY WOLF CT
6130 Gray Wolf Court, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
This home is beautifully situated in a cul-de-sac. Property also offers an open floor plan with laundry on the main/entry level which leads to an expansive deck across the back. The upper level has three spacious bedrooms and two full baths.
St. Charles
4250 Southwinds Place - 223
4250 Southwinds Pl, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,695
889 sqft
SPECIAL 1 MONTH FREE RENT!! Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath with den and balcony apartment home!! Controlled access, age 55+, gated community. Washer/Dryer in unit.
18003 BARNEY DRIVE
18003 Barney Drive, Accokeek, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2808 sqft
CAN YOU SAY SPOTLESS?? MOVE IN READY COLONIAL 4BDRM &2FULL BATH&2HALF BATH*READY NOW FOR MOVE IN NOW*BEAUTIFUL UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS*SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE*OFF THE
Results within 5 miles of Bensville
St. Charles
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl, Waldorf, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1190 sqft
Offers a range of housing options, including standalone bungalows and garden-style apartments. Located in St. Charles neighborhood, which is known for its biking and hiking trails.
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,645
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,342
1454 sqft
Welcome to Abberly Square Apartments! Brand-new and ready to satisfy your every need, our luxury apartments in Waldorf, MD are the perfect blend of urban sophistication and casual relaxation. Near Washington, D.C.
St. Charles
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,578
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Plush homes feature high vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Close to Waldorf for easy commuting, the community has playgrounds and a children's pool as well.
St. Charles
Palmer Apartments
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,340
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish homes with in-unit laundry, kitchen with breakfast bar, and private entrances. Enjoy a community playground and resort style swimming pool on site. Near Charles County Plaza Shopping Center.
St. Charles
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1069 sqft
Stylish apartments with large closets, private patios or balconies, and a separate dining area. Onsite amenities include a laundry center, pool, and children's play area. Close to St. Charles Towne Center.
Center Pointe
2482 Lake Dr, Waldorf, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,509
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1004 sqft
Welcome to Center Pointe Apartments Center Pointe Apartments in an affordable luxury apartment community that is centrally located in Waldorf off US Route 301/Crain Highway.
3307 Westdale Ct Basement
3307 Westdale Court, Waldorf, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
Unit Basement Available 08/01/20 Basement Studio Apartment in Private Home - Property Id: 278263 Studio apartment with private, backyard entrance in single family home. Backyard is shared.
3500 Floral Park Rd
3500 Floral Park Road, Accokeek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1651 sqft
Please click here to apply Quaint home nestled away on 4.5 acres of land. PET friendly and up to 3 pets. Fenced dog run.
St. Charles
5308 Halibut Place
5308 Halibut Place, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1995 sqft
Beautiful end unit townhome with brand new upgrades throughout the entire home. New kitchen countertops, with a new oven (natural gas) and microwave.
2520 MERGANSER COURT
2520 Merganser Court, Waldorf, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,050
4006 sqft
This house is a beautiful family house with an amazing basement ,like another house itself. It is a must to see for great entertainment. There is a great deck leading to the fenced garden. Great with children ample space to play.
11488 STOCKPORT PLACE
11488 Stockport Place, Waldorf, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1833 sqft
Home not available until July 1st to view/move in. Tenant occupied until end of June.
12504 MACDUFF DRIVE
12504 Mac Duff Drive, Fort Washington, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1920 sqft
Excellent detached home. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, family room with fireplace, separate dining room, freshly painted, new carpet, deck and has 2 driveways. No pets and non smoker only. Application fee is $55.
109 KALMIA COURT
109 Kalmia Court, La Plata, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1180 sqft
Home Starts Here in this well maintained Three Bedroom One and Half Bath; Fenced-In Townhome in the Heart Of La Plata! You will enjoy the walking convenience, to Local Dining, Entertainment, Outdoor Recreations, the Public Library, Coffee Shops,
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Bensville rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,630.
Some of the colleges located in the Bensville area include University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, Marymount University, Northern Virginia Community College, and American University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bensville from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Bethesda.