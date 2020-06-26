All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 931 N Alfred St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
931 N Alfred St
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

931 N Alfred St

931 North Alfred Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Braddock Road Metro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

931 North Alfred Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 07/06/19 Top floor of luxury townhouse in Old Town - Property Id: 125878

I'm looking for someone to take the gorgeous 4th-floor of my recently-built townhouse in Old Town, Alexandria. It has a large closet and a private full bathroom. Barring times when people are going to the terrace, you'll have the floor, including a furnished loft, to yourself! It rents for $1600 and is available starting Sat, July 6.

You'll have the top level of a 4 story townhouse. The house has an amazing kitchen; a roof-top and a kitchen-side terrace; a fireplace; luxury appliances; and I've furnished all common areas with new furniture, including large TVs in the second-floor living room and first-floor den. There's plentiful street parking, and if that's not enough...

there are two housemates included as well! We're professionals in our late 20s/mid-30s (two guys; we have separate rooms on the 3rd floor), looking for someone who's chill, clean, non-smoking, and respectful of others. If you're looking for a party house, please keep looking!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125878
Property Id 125878

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4924421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 931 N Alfred St have any available units?
931 N Alfred St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 931 N Alfred St have?
Some of 931 N Alfred St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 931 N Alfred St currently offering any rent specials?
931 N Alfred St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 N Alfred St pet-friendly?
No, 931 N Alfred St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 931 N Alfred St offer parking?
No, 931 N Alfred St does not offer parking.
Does 931 N Alfred St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 931 N Alfred St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 N Alfred St have a pool?
No, 931 N Alfred St does not have a pool.
Does 931 N Alfred St have accessible units?
No, 931 N Alfred St does not have accessible units.
Does 931 N Alfred St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 931 N Alfred St has units with dishwashers.
Does 931 N Alfred St have units with air conditioning?
No, 931 N Alfred St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodmont Park Apartments
5465 N Morgan St
Alexandria, VA 22312
Reserve at Potomac Yard
3700 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Alexandria, VA 22305
Gardens at Del Ray II
6 E Cliff Street
Alexandria, VA 08876
New Brookside Apartments
601 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
Station 650
650 Potomac Avenue
Alexandria, VA 22301
The Alexander
4390 King St
Alexandria, VA 22302
The Denizen
2827 Telek Place Alexandria
Alexandria, VA 23238
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter
Alexandria, VA 22312

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University