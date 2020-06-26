931 N Alfred St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Available 07/06/19 Top floor of luxury townhouse in Old Town - Property Id: 125878



I'm looking for someone to take the gorgeous 4th-floor of my recently-built townhouse in Old Town, Alexandria. It has a large closet and a private full bathroom. Barring times when people are going to the terrace, you'll have the floor, including a furnished loft, to yourself! It rents for $1600 and is available starting Sat, July 6.



You'll have the top level of a 4 story townhouse. The house has an amazing kitchen; a roof-top and a kitchen-side terrace; a fireplace; luxury appliances; and I've furnished all common areas with new furniture, including large TVs in the second-floor living room and first-floor den. There's plentiful street parking, and if that's not enough...



there are two housemates included as well! We're professionals in our late 20s/mid-30s (two guys; we have separate rooms on the 3rd floor), looking for someone who's chill, clean, non-smoking, and respectful of others. If you're looking for a party house, please keep looking!

No Pets Allowed



