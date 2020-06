Amenities

Just renovated! Brand new kitchen and bathroom. Make this fantastic 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit your home. Located in sought after Old Town Alexandria. Close to 495 for easy commute. Ample street parking. All utilities included. Washer/Dryers and extra storage are located in basement utility room -- shared between four units. No extra charge for laundry. Don't miss out on this one!