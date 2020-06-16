All apartments in Alexandria
805 Second Street · No Longer Available
Location

805 Second Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Northeast Alexandria

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
fire pit
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom in upscale neighborhood! - This is a beautifully updated 3 bed room, 1.5 bath town home in the historic district of Old Town Alexandria. This newly renovated home has plenty of storage, with a walk-in master closet, beautiful bathrooms, bedrooms, and a fenced in back yard.
The master bathroom includes a walk-in shower and heated floors, perfect for chilly winters. Both bathrooms have dual-flush toilets to minimize wasting water. The upper two levels have refinished, original hardwood floors and new windows. This house has everything you need from a deep cedar-lined linen closet, 2 working wood-burning fireplaces, new ceiling lights and fans in every room.

Exposed brick in the 2nd bedroom adds a great architectural touch. The master bedroom includes outlets with built in USB ports. An updated kitchen has plenty of counter space, recessed lighting, open shelving, lower cabinets, and new flooring. The backyard is partially shaded with a patio, shed, fire pit, and comes with a table and chairs. The walk-out basement door has a built-in doggy door to the backyard.
This home is in a great location!!! Located a 10-minute walk from the Braddock Road Metro, its only 4 stops to the Pentagon. Want to drive yourself? Its conveniently located near the Pentagon and Fort Belvoir. Its only two stoplights from downtown DC on George Washington Parkway. There are many restaurants, shops, dog parks and playgrounds within walking distance; including Mt. Vernon Trail, Potomac River, and King Street, Trader Joes and Harris Teeter.

IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
* No smoking
* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying. $40 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Security Deposit: Equal to one month rent
* $35 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet (if applicable). All pets & animals MUST be registered on keyrenteralexandria.com/pets
* Contact Us - Call: (703)520-5000 (call to schedule showing)
* Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change.
www.keyrenteralexandria.com

(RLNE4582396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Second Street have any available units?
805 Second Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 Second Street have?
Some of 805 Second Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Second Street currently offering any rent specials?
805 Second Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Second Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 Second Street is pet friendly.
Does 805 Second Street offer parking?
No, 805 Second Street does not offer parking.
Does 805 Second Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 805 Second Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Second Street have a pool?
No, 805 Second Street does not have a pool.
Does 805 Second Street have accessible units?
No, 805 Second Street does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Second Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 Second Street does not have units with dishwashers.
