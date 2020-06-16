805 Second Street

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom in upscale neighborhood! - This is a beautifully updated 3 bed room, 1.5 bath town home in the historic district of Old Town Alexandria. This newly renovated home has plenty of storage, with a walk-in master closet, beautiful bathrooms, bedrooms, and a fenced in back yard.

The master bathroom includes a walk-in shower and heated floors, perfect for chilly winters. Both bathrooms have dual-flush toilets to minimize wasting water. The upper two levels have refinished, original hardwood floors and new windows. This house has everything you need from a deep cedar-lined linen closet, 2 working wood-burning fireplaces, new ceiling lights and fans in every room.



Exposed brick in the 2nd bedroom adds a great architectural touch. The master bedroom includes outlets with built in USB ports. An updated kitchen has plenty of counter space, recessed lighting, open shelving, lower cabinets, and new flooring. The backyard is partially shaded with a patio, shed, fire pit, and comes with a table and chairs. The walk-out basement door has a built-in doggy door to the backyard.

This home is in a great location!!! Located a 10-minute walk from the Braddock Road Metro, its only 4 stops to the Pentagon. Want to drive yourself? Its conveniently located near the Pentagon and Fort Belvoir. Its only two stoplights from downtown DC on George Washington Parkway. There are many restaurants, shops, dog parks and playgrounds within walking distance; including Mt. Vernon Trail, Potomac River, and King Street, Trader Joes and Harris Teeter.



IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

* No smoking

* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying. $40 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Security Deposit: Equal to one month rent

* $35 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet (if applicable). All pets & animals MUST be registered on keyrenteralexandria.com/pets

* Contact Us - Call: (703)520-5000 (call to schedule showing)

* Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change.

www.keyrenteralexandria.com



