Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel in unit laundry bathtub oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking garage internet access dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center green community lobby online portal pool table yoga

Embark on a journey of historic proportions at the Kingsley. Experience old world craft inside and out—host in your elegant kitchen with dark wood cabinets and hardwood-style flooring, or head out your front door to explore the shops, restaurants and culture of historic Old Town Alexandria. Throw a killer dinner party without ever leaving your building—stock up at our on-site Harris Teeter and party under the stars on our rooftop terrace with sweeping views of the Potomac River and National Harbor. You can’t always be home, but when you are, don’t you want a community that lets you make the most of every moment?