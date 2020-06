Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Excellent 4 level TH with 2 car garage...rooftop deck; house looks out over open common area, and is about a half block from the neighborhood recreation center. Great metro access with free shuttle from clubhouse to Metro. Convenient to Reagan, Crystal City, and D.C. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, plus main level and 4th level offices. Walk in closets. Hardwood floors; gas fireplace.