606 N Columbus St
Last updated August 3 2019 at 9:25 AM

606 N Columbus St

606 North Columbus Street
Location

606 North Columbus Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bd 3.5 ba pet friendly home showcases a blend of historic charm and modern amenities with over 2000 square feet of living space. Located in Old Town Alexandria, you are a short walk to Braddock Road metro, the waterfront, dining and shopping on King Street and two grocery stores within 3 blocks!

Relax in the master suite with an attached bathroom featuring heated tile floor, double sink, and dual shower heads. Enjoy cooking in the spacious kitchen with a huge island and tons of storage. The walk-out basement features a separate bedroom and bathroom, private entrance to the backyard and a flexible layout for office, play, or entertainment. There is generous storage throughout the house including coat & linen closets, attic and basement storage. Laundry is easy to do with a stacked washer dryer upstairs and additional hook-ups in the basement. The house also includes energy efficient double pane windows, LED lighting, tankless hot water heater (never run out of hot water) and dual flush toilets.

If you're looking for a short commute to Patent and Trademark office (PTO), Carlyle district, National Science Foundation, Amazon HQ, or downtown DC, this is your spot! This unit will be available for rent after mid October.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 N Columbus St have any available units?
606 N Columbus St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 606 N Columbus St have?
Some of 606 N Columbus St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 N Columbus St currently offering any rent specials?
606 N Columbus St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 N Columbus St pet-friendly?
Yes, 606 N Columbus St is pet friendly.
Does 606 N Columbus St offer parking?
No, 606 N Columbus St does not offer parking.
Does 606 N Columbus St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 606 N Columbus St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 N Columbus St have a pool?
No, 606 N Columbus St does not have a pool.
Does 606 N Columbus St have accessible units?
No, 606 N Columbus St does not have accessible units.
Does 606 N Columbus St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 N Columbus St has units with dishwashers.
Does 606 N Columbus St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 606 N Columbus St has units with air conditioning.
