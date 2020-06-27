606 N Columbus St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

This 4 bd 3.5 ba pet friendly home showcases a blend of historic charm and modern amenities with over 2000 square feet of living space. Located in Old Town Alexandria, you are a short walk to Braddock Road metro, the waterfront, dining and shopping on King Street and two grocery stores within 3 blocks!



Relax in the master suite with an attached bathroom featuring heated tile floor, double sink, and dual shower heads. Enjoy cooking in the spacious kitchen with a huge island and tons of storage. The walk-out basement features a separate bedroom and bathroom, private entrance to the backyard and a flexible layout for office, play, or entertainment. There is generous storage throughout the house including coat & linen closets, attic and basement storage. Laundry is easy to do with a stacked washer dryer upstairs and additional hook-ups in the basement. The house also includes energy efficient double pane windows, LED lighting, tankless hot water heater (never run out of hot water) and dual flush toilets.



If you're looking for a short commute to Patent and Trademark office (PTO), Carlyle district, National Science Foundation, Amazon HQ, or downtown DC, this is your spot! This unit will be available for rent after mid October.