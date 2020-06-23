525 N FAYETTE STREET

Amenities

Live in luxury just blocks from the Braddock Road Metro in Old Town, Alexandria. Just 2 metro stops from Amazon HQ2. This approximately 1100 sq. ft. 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium. This 3rd level double suite features a furnished balcony that overlooks the centrally located park in old town, which is surrounded by bars, restaurants, cafes, and coffee shops. There are 2 assigned parking spaces (underground, private remote entry, large). The space features all hardwood floors, an open concept kitchen-living room area, an in-unit washer/dryer, all stainless-steel appliances, dishwasher, AC/heating, two bathtubs, a stand-up shower, large walk-in closet, large master bedroom ensuite bathroom. The luxury building gives you access to a large gym, concierge (packages, dry cleaning service), party room (pool table, living room w/ TV, theater, kitchen, computer lab), rooftop decks w/ BBQ grills and tables. It is a dog friendly building with no pet rent (deposit required)