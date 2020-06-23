All apartments in Alexandria
Alexandria, VA
525 N FAYETTE STREET
525 N FAYETTE STREET

525 North Fayette Street
Location

525 North Fayette Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
media room
pet friendly
Live in luxury just blocks from the Braddock Road Metro in Old Town, Alexandria. Just 2 metro stops from Amazon HQ2. This approximately 1100 sq. ft. 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium. This 3rd level double suite features a furnished balcony that overlooks the centrally located park in old town, which is surrounded by bars, restaurants, cafes, and coffee shops. There are 2 assigned parking spaces (underground, private remote entry, large). The space features all hardwood floors, an open concept kitchen-living room area, an in-unit washer/dryer, all stainless-steel appliances, dishwasher, AC/heating, two bathtubs, a stand-up shower, large walk-in closet, large master bedroom ensuite bathroom. The luxury building gives you access to a large gym, concierge (packages, dry cleaning service), party room (pool table, living room w/ TV, theater, kitchen, computer lab), rooftop decks w/ BBQ grills and tables. It is a dog friendly building with no pet rent (deposit required)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 N FAYETTE STREET have any available units?
525 N FAYETTE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 525 N FAYETTE STREET have?
Some of 525 N FAYETTE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 N FAYETTE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
525 N FAYETTE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 N FAYETTE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 N FAYETTE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 525 N FAYETTE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 525 N FAYETTE STREET offers parking.
Does 525 N FAYETTE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 N FAYETTE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 N FAYETTE STREET have a pool?
No, 525 N FAYETTE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 525 N FAYETTE STREET have accessible units?
No, 525 N FAYETTE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 525 N FAYETTE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 N FAYETTE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 525 N FAYETTE STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 525 N FAYETTE STREET has units with air conditioning.
