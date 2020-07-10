522 ROYAL STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 car garage town home in Old Town *Hardwood floors on main level*Gourmet kitchen with granite island*Gas fireplace in LR*Master suite exclusively taken entire 2nd upper level w/ 2 walk- in closets &Big shower booth*Two bed rooms and full bath in top level*Plantation shuttles*Storage room in the garage*Walk to shop& restaurant* 3 blocks to Oronoco Bay Park & Potomac river*