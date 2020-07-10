All apartments in Alexandria
Location

522 North Royal Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 car garage town home in Old Town *Hardwood floors on main level*Gourmet kitchen with granite island*Gas fireplace in LR*Master suite exclusively taken entire 2nd upper level w/ 2 walk- in closets &Big shower booth*Two bed rooms and full bath in top level*Plantation shuttles*Storage room in the garage*Walk to shop& restaurant* 3 blocks to Oronoco Bay Park & Potomac river*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 ROYAL STREET N have any available units?
522 ROYAL STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 522 ROYAL STREET N have?
Some of 522 ROYAL STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 ROYAL STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
522 ROYAL STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 ROYAL STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 522 ROYAL STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 522 ROYAL STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 522 ROYAL STREET N offers parking.
Does 522 ROYAL STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 522 ROYAL STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 ROYAL STREET N have a pool?
No, 522 ROYAL STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 522 ROYAL STREET N have accessible units?
No, 522 ROYAL STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 522 ROYAL STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 ROYAL STREET N has units with dishwashers.
Does 522 ROYAL STREET N have units with air conditioning?
No, 522 ROYAL STREET N does not have units with air conditioning.

