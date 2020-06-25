5072 KILBURN STREET

Amenities
Bright sunny 3 level townhouse in great location! Cameron Station Community, inside the beltway. Health & recreational facilities at The Cameron Club, indoor basketball court, outdoor pool, complimentary Shuttle Service to Van Dorn Metro, nearby restaurants, grocers, retail & library. Easy access to Old Town Alexandria from this very lovely townhouse w/3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, hardwood floors throughout first level, lower level den/rec room, 1st floor office or exercise room, 2-car garage.