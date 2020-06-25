5072 KILBURN STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool garage

Bright sunny 3 level townhouse in great location! Cameron Station Community, inside the beltway. Health & recreational facilities at The Cameron Club, indoor basketball court, outdoor pool, complimentary Shuttle Service to Van Dorn Metro, nearby restaurants, grocers, retail & library. Easy access to Old Town Alexandria from this very lovely townhouse w/3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, hardwood floors throughout first level, lower level den/rec room, 1st floor office or exercise room, 2-car garage.