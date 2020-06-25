All apartments in Alexandria
Alexandria, VA
5072 KILBURN STREET
5072 KILBURN STREET

5072 Kilburn Street · No Longer Available
Location

5072 Kilburn Street, Alexandria, VA 22304
Cameron Station

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
Bright sunny 3 level townhouse in great location! Cameron Station Community, inside the beltway. Health & recreational facilities at The Cameron Club, indoor basketball court, outdoor pool, complimentary Shuttle Service to Van Dorn Metro, nearby restaurants, grocers, retail & library. Easy access to Old Town Alexandria from this very lovely townhouse w/3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, hardwood floors throughout first level, lower level den/rec room, 1st floor office or exercise room, 2-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5072 KILBURN STREET have any available units?
5072 KILBURN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 5072 KILBURN STREET have?
Some of 5072 KILBURN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5072 KILBURN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5072 KILBURN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5072 KILBURN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5072 KILBURN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 5072 KILBURN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 5072 KILBURN STREET offers parking.
Does 5072 KILBURN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5072 KILBURN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5072 KILBURN STREET have a pool?
Yes, 5072 KILBURN STREET has a pool.
Does 5072 KILBURN STREET have accessible units?
No, 5072 KILBURN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5072 KILBURN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5072 KILBURN STREET has units with dishwashers.
