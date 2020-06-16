4860 EISENHOWER AVENUE

Amenities
Walk to Metro! Luxury Ground floor unit overlooking garden w/ pvt balcony. just 1/2 mile fr Van Dorn Metro Station. Very close to Eisenhower Metro too.FREE Bus Shuttles to these two metro stations. Unit has in unit washer/dryer, open concept kitchen w/ granite counters, hwd floors throughout, updated bathroom and excellent light. Amenities incl: Gated comm, reservd pkg space, 24 hr fitness & bus ctrs, pool w/sundeck, fitness trail, indoor basketball & tennis courts. Garage space assigned to Unit. Easy access to I-495/I-395/295 and GW Parkway. MUST SEE!