Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:47 AM

4860 EISENHOWER AVENUE

4860 Eisenhower Avenue · (301) 298-1001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4860 Eisenhower Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22304

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 175 · Avail. now

$1,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Walk to Metro! Luxury Ground floor unit overlooking garden w/ pvt balcony. just 1/2 mile fr Van Dorn Metro Station. Very close to Eisenhower Metro too.FREE Bus Shuttles to these two metro stations. Unit has in unit washer/dryer, open concept kitchen w/ granite counters, hwd floors throughout, updated bathroom and excellent light. Amenities incl: Gated comm, reservd pkg space, 24 hr fitness & bus ctrs, pool w/sundeck, fitness trail, indoor basketball & tennis courts. Garage space assigned to Unit. Easy access to I-495/I-395/295 and GW Parkway. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4860 EISENHOWER AVENUE have any available units?
4860 EISENHOWER AVENUE has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 4860 EISENHOWER AVENUE have?
Some of 4860 EISENHOWER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4860 EISENHOWER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4860 EISENHOWER AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4860 EISENHOWER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4860 EISENHOWER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 4860 EISENHOWER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4860 EISENHOWER AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 4860 EISENHOWER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4860 EISENHOWER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4860 EISENHOWER AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 4860 EISENHOWER AVENUE has a pool.
Does 4860 EISENHOWER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4860 EISENHOWER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4860 EISENHOWER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4860 EISENHOWER AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
